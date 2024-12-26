The high concept film paired those Die Hard vibes with a Phone Booth-esque execution, and as viewers know, the film ended with Egerton’s TSA agent defeating Traveler and Watcher’s plan, thereby saving countless lives that could have been snuffed out via a nerve agent over the Christmas travel season. The film has rocketed into the Top 10 Netflix weekly chart and already has a path to the all-time chart , so of course this question was coming.

Netflix did not miss with this year’s holiday programming and counter programming arrangements on the streaming platform. Hot Frosty had the Hallmark-movie-loving contingent covered, and Black Doves was all over the spy-series contingent. The platform then unfurled a Die Hard-like premise in Carry-On , starring Taron Egerton and menacing Jason Bateman with a side of up-to-no-good Theo Rossi for good measure.

Will There Be A Carry-On Part 2 On Netflix?

At present, no plans have been announced, but in all likelihood, it’s only a matter of time before that Netflix tosses a greenlight out for a second film. This could go various ways, including a story about now-LAPD officer Ethan being targeted by a similar plot at his new job. Or perhaps his own travel plans (as with that trip he took at the end of the first movie) give way to a threat that he must diffuse in the sky. Or Netflix could fully shake up the cast and go with a new TSA agent having a similarly hellish experience.

Egerton, for his part, seemed down for another movie while speaking with Today (via Screenrant): “Yeah, why not… [Sequels] work for Die Hard, so who knows?” He also made sure to specify, “It’s kind of like an extraordinary set of circumstances, so I think it would need a really innovative, creative idea to feel like a worthy idea for a sequel.”

And the wait begins.