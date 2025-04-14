Romcoms aren’t pouring out of studios these days, but they surely aren’t dead. They still occasionally (especially if Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell and butt grabs are involved) succeed in theaters and also thrive on Netflix. The latter is the case with Nobody Wants This being fast-track renewed for another season. Meanwhile, The Life List has been sitting atop the streaming service’s Top 10 list since being released three weeks ago, and since Netflix tends to sequelize even objectively bad romcoms if they’re wildly popular, it’s worth wondering if The Life List (which is charming enough) could get a sequel film.
Talk of a possible continuation has swirled amid speculation on whether Alex’s future with Brad could fuel a second movie. Could a sequel still be called The Life List, however, after the list in question has been fulfilled? That doesn’t seem to matter much, although star Sofia Carson is questioning whether a sequel makes sense at all.
Will There Be A The Life List Sequel On Netflix?
Maybe. Netflix hasn’t spoken out on the issue, but while speaking with Collider, star Sofia Carson sounds up for a challenge if the story is “right”:
“So many classics don’t have sequels and I think that’s for a reason. The movie was based on a book that had an ending. So, for me, my sole purpose is protecting Cassie and protecting what we built, to not break it. If it feels right, I’ll be the first one to jump right into her shoes again, but it has to be so right.”
Well sure, Lori Nelson Spielman didn’t write a followup book to The Life List, but the lack of a second book never prevented a sequel or a second season (just look at Big Little Lies and The Night Agent, which isn’t a romcom but did gain appeal with a romantic side plot) from happening. Until Netflix announces otherwise, however, maybe romcom addicts should hang tight for more of Nobody Wants This, which is due to return later this year.