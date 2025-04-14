Will There Be A ‘The Life List’ Sequel On Netflix?

Romcoms aren’t pouring out of studios these days, but they surely aren’t dead. They still occasionally (especially if Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell and butt grabs are involved) succeed in theaters and also thrive on Netflix. The latter is the case with Nobody Wants This being fast-track renewed for another season. Meanwhile, The Life List has been sitting atop the streaming service’s Top 10 list since being released three weeks ago, and since Netflix tends to sequelize even objectively bad romcoms if they’re wildly popular, it’s worth wondering if The Life List (which is charming enough) could get a sequel film.

Talk of a possible continuation has swirled amid speculation on whether Alex’s future with Brad could fuel a second movie. Could a sequel still be called The Life List, however, after the list in question has been fulfilled? That doesn’t seem to matter much, although star Sofia Carson is questioning whether a sequel makes sense at all.