Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, and Tina Fey star in Wine Country — a new movie about friendship, aging, and drinking. Lots and lots and lots of drinking. pic.twitter.com/EQ0weG224h — Netflix US (@netflix) April 11, 2019

Amy Poehler directed three episodes of Parks and Recreation and one episode of Broad City, but Wine Country will be her feature directorial debut. She also produced and stars in the Napa-set Netflix comedy, which might as well be called SNL All-Stars: The Movie. The cast includes Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, and Emily Spivey, who also co-wrote the script with Liz Cackowski (both of whom wrote for the sketch series). The only one missing is… oh wait, Tina Fey is in there, too. (As is Jason Schwartzman.) Phew. The trailer, which you can watch above, makes Wine Country look like a fun, wine-soaked hangout with cool people who you wish were your friends.

The film was inspired by a journey Poehler, Fey, Gasteyer et. al went on to celebrate Dratch’s 50th birthday. “In real life, the trip to Napa and Sonoma County went according to plan, but in the movie, things go bonkers,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “We exaggerated some of the Northern California characters and occurrences, none of which I am permitted to share at this time!”

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

When a group of long-time girlfriends goes to Napa for the weekend to celebrate their friend’s 50th birthday, tensions from the past boil over.

Wine Country debuts on Netflix and in select theaters on May 10.