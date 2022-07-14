There are certain things in the movie industry that you can count on during these uncertain times: one is that every single actor will eventually become involved in the Marvel universe, it’s just destined to happen. Another certainty is that Disney is going to keep making Pixar sequels movies even though the nostalgia train has left the station. Finally, any horror movie takes on a classic children’s tale will undoubtedly be both the best and worst thing to ever happen. And that current take is Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey.

When the first look at the movie hit the internet, many asked “why?” and “who is this for?” and “does this even have a budget?” While those questions will never be answered, we do have the first official poster for the highly-anticipated movie, which ultimately just creates more questions, like “is he supposed to look like that?” and “why does he have human hands?”

The poster features the tagline “this ain’t no bedtime story” which is honestly a great addition to the creepy Winnie head and bloody ax.

As previously reported by Variety, the plot follows Pooh and Piglet as they go on a rampage after being abandoned by their beloved owner, Christopher Robin. The first movie stills went viral, prompting the director to explain his motivation behind making the movie, as the Pooh story recently entered the public domain.

“Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral,” director Rhys Waterfield explained. “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.” But… they are human …right?

The movie has, unfortunately, not announced a release date… yet. But Halloween is right around the corner, and there is some amazing Spiring Halloween inspiration here!