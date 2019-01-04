Disney

2018 was a great movie year and a banner one for representation and diversity, from Black Panther being the highest grosser to the runaway success of Crazy Rich Asians to numerous high-profile female-driven pictures, including Ocean’s 8, Widows, The Favourite, Suspiria, Eighth Grade, Support the Girls, even arguably Halloween. But that’s only taking into account what’s on screen. Behind the camera is another story. A new, depressing study from San Diego University (caught by The Wrap) breaks down the math to reveal that the percentage of female-directed movies was a paltry eight percent.

The study is an annual one, called Celluloid Ceiling, which look at each year’s 250 highest grossing movies. This latest iteration shows that, despite all the tough talk from Hollywood top brass about increasing diversity, few are making any real changes. In fact, that number is down from 2017, when it was a semi-encouraging but still despairing 11 percent.