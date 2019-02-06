Paramount

It’s been six long years since the Brad Pitt-starring, PG-13-rated, aggressively re-shot zombie opus World War Z. That’s long enough to assume the threatened sequel was either dead forever or would one day rise from the grave. Alas, it’s now been shot in the head. The Playlist reports that Paramount has officially given up on the follow-up — a cruel fate for a film that most people thought would be a disaster but which wound up being both pretty good and monster cash cow anyway.

The news isn’t only a bummer for fans of non-gory zombie movies you could probably show your grandmother; it’s a sock in the gut to anyone stoked for a Brad Pitt-David Fincher reunion. World War Z 2 (or whatever better title it would have had) was to be the star-director duo’s first team-up since The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and it would have presumably been even more fun watching Pitt destroy zombies than it was watching Pitt watch Edward Norton destroying Jared Leto in Fight Club 20 years back.

So why is it dead? As per the report, studio heel-dragging for one thing. For another, there was the death of Paramount CEO Brad Grey in 2017, robbing the studio of a critical World War Z ally. Either way, it came as a shock, seeing that there were plans to begin shooting this year, with a six-month stint already being planned in Atlanta, on top of trips to five other countries.