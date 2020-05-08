As far as rom-coms named after Paul Simon songs go, they don’t get much better than Obvious Child, the “Inside Llewyn Davis of abortion films.” For her follow-up, that movie’s co-writer Karen Maine went back to the early 2000s, a different, more simple time, when guys with screen names like HairyChest1956 were on AOL, not Reddit.

(Maybe it wasn’t that different.)

Yes, God, Yes, which Maine both wrote and directed, stars Stranger Things breakout Natalia Dyer as Alice, a midwest teen who “discovers masturbation and is overwhelmed with guilt” following a racy AOL chat. “Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges, but it isn’t easy, especially after a cute upperclassman starts flirting with her,” according to the official plot synopsis. But after discovering a “shocking truth” at the retreat, she leaves, only to meet an “unlikely ally who offers an alternative view of what it means to be a good person.” Not helping matters is Father Murphy (Timothy Simons) telling her that “God is always watching.”

Pretty sure Jonah is the last guy I want to hear spiritual guidance from.

Get ready to be challenged in new and profound ways. 🙏 #YesGodYes – coming this July. pic.twitter.com/rFE3f3Kgfh — Yes, God, Yes (@yesgodyesfilm) May 8, 2020

Yes, God, Yes, which won a Special Jury Award at SXSW, is out this July.