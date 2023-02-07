Warning: This post contains a not very surprising spoiler about the ending of You People.

The new Netflix comedy You People takes a comedic look at interracial dating today, when so much talk about race is heated. There are a lot of comically uncomfortable moments strewn about the film, but one of the most awkward may come at the end: According to one of its supporting players, the final kiss between co-writer/star Jonah Hill and Lauren London was done with the aid of computers.

As per Insider, comedian Andrew Schulz, who plays Hill’s character’s Cousin Avi discussed the film’s very ending, in which the two young leads lock lips at the end after exchanging wedding vows, on Brilliant Idiots, the podcast he co-hosts with Charlamagne tha God.

“I don’t even know if I should share this s*it, but in the final scene, they don’t even kiss,” Schulz claimed. “It’s CGI. Swear to god, son.”

Schulz recalled being on-set that day. “I’m there, I’m watching the wedding, and I see them go in for the kiss and their faces stop like this far,” he said, putting his hands about six inches apart. “And I’m like, ‘I wonder how they’re going to play that in the movie. Oh, they’re probably just going to cut right there.'” He added, “But in the movie, you could see their faces come close, and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.”

Indeed, you don’t have to look too closely to see some weird digital smudges on Hill’s face when he and London embrace. Neither Hill, London nor Netflix has commented on the allegation. It’s also unclear why CGI techies would have to fake the snog in the first place, unless they were simply uncomfortable even doing a movie kiss.

You People now streams on Netflix.

(Via Insider)