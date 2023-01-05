Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy surprised comedy fans by announcing the two were teaming up for a new Netflix movie, You People, and the first awkwardly hilarious trailer has arrived. In the film directed and co-written by Kenya Barris, Hill’s character meets the girl of his dream (Lauren London). However, things turn south when he has to contend with her father (Murphy) and introduce him to his own equally awkward parents, which leads to a comedic clashing of several hot button topics.

Like its Netflix sibling, Glass Onion, the comedy is stacked with one hell of a cast. Just look at this list: Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy.

Here’s the official synopsis:

When a rideshare mix-up in LA brings Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) together, the two find themselves connecting over a shared love of streetwear and music. As they fall in love, their relationship is tested by their respective families: Ezra’s progressive and semi-woke parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) and Amira’s unyielding yet concerned parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long) who inject themselves into their lives mercilessly. Kenya Barris’ feature film directorial debut is a modern love story set amidst clashing cultures and interfaith relationships.

You People starts streaming January 27 on Netflix.