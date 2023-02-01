It does feel a bit hypocritical to bemoan, in one breath, the sorry state of the movie industry, when movies are so underpromoted that a movie starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss can barely warrant a blip on the cultural radar, and, in the next, bash said movie for not being worth worthwhile. Acknowledging that it feels very “the food is terrible — and such small portions” to say so, this is exactly what I’m saying.

You People should be a bigger deal, and it also isn’t very good.

Directed by Black-ish writer Kenya Barris and co-written by Barris and Jonah Hill, You People stars Jonah Hill and Lauren London as an engaged couple whose parents just can’t get along.

Obviously, “disapproving in-laws” has been a staple of rom-com plots almost since the Lumiere Brothers were still alive (to say nothing of the interracial disapproving in-laws), but the hook here is that Jonah Hill’s “Ezra Cohen” is a Jewish guy from West LA, and London’s “Amira Mohammed” is a black girl from Compton. With Kanye wearing a sock over his face telling Alex Jones “There’s a lottttttta things I love about Hitler” still fresh in our memories, a Black-Jewish rom-com “when people stop being polite and start getting real” feels well timed.

And yet You People never really stops being polite or gets very real. Virtually every creative decision in it is so on-the-nose and obvious that it’s mostly a chore. It took me at least four attempts to get through it. Hiring superstar comedic acting talent only to have them parrot Twitter arguments does not make your movie relevant (Netflix’s ad copy describes You People as “an edgy comedy”), it makes it exhausting. We’re already online enough, the last thing we need is comedy that’s Torn From The Discourse.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. You People is essentially the hypebeast version of Pauly Shore‘s Son In Law. Amira and Ezra meet cute when Amira pulls over to check her directions, and Ezra hops in the back of her car, thinking it’s an Uber. Amira is a set designer, and Ezra dreams of one day quitting his boring job in finance to dedicate all his time to his sidegig: co-hosting his hypebeast podcast with Mo, played by Sam Jay.

Remember how in Full House, none of the bits they showed Uncle Jesse doing were nearly funny enough to justify people’s reactions to it on the show? Ezra and Mo’s show is kind of like that. Sample banter, from You People‘s opening scene:

EZRA: The president of the United States was smoking Newports! I’m like, this is my guy.

MO: That’s what I love about Barack: it’s like, he’s become such an icon. He’s kind of like Jesus. Like, he could just be whatever version of him you want him to be. Like, my Barack does gay stuff sometimes, but only when he’s on coke, you know what I’m saying?