After gracing the stage at this year’s Emmys and inspiring the world to start saying “Yes, chef” to everything, Jeremy Allen White has been dominating your television screen this year, and next, he will dominate movie screens.

White has been cast in The Iron Claw, the upcoming biopic about the Von Erich wrestling family. The film was announced earlier this year, with Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson slated to star as other various family members.

The Iron Claw will follow the infamous Von Erich family, a dynasty of pro-wrestlers who gained popularity in the 1970s and 80s, with a tragic backstory that some believe might actually be a curse. The movie will follow the family from the 1960s to the present day. A24 will produce the film, which will be written and directed by Martha Marcy May Marlen director Sean Durkin.

Between Efron, Dickinson, and White, It’s unclear which actor will portray which brother, but here is a very good portrait of the family, for reference:

White currently stars in Hulu’s acclaimed series The Bear, which debuted this summer and was recently renewed for a second season. Before becoming a fake TV chef, White starred in the long-running series Shameless alongside William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum.

