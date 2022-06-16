The teen-idol-to-A24-star pipeline is strong these days and getting stronger with the addition of former Disney Channel royalty-turned-Netflix star Zac Efron. Efron is set to star in a sports new drama from writer-director Sean Durkin.

Deadline reports that The Iron Claw will follow the infamous Von Erich family, a dynasty of pro-wrestlers who gained popularity in the 1970s and 80s, with a tragic backstory that some believe is actually a curse. Efron’s casting details are still unknown, but he will likely play one of the six sons in the family, who each have their own haunting story. The movie will follow the family from the 1960s to present day.

Efron is on a roll lately, recently starring in an adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter, as well as his charming Netflix travel show, Down To Earth. Next up, the High School Musical star will reunite with former co-star Nicole Kidman and Joey King for a romantic comedy also heading to Netflix. A lot has been going on since he graduated from East High School!

A24 will produce The Iron Claw, which will be written and directed by Durkin. Durkin is known for his slightly disturbing yet beautiful films, including Martha Marcy May Marlene starring everybody’s favorite avenger, Elizabeth Olsen, and The Nest with Jude Law.

(Via Deadline)