Zack Snyder is always eager to give fans what they want, and apparently, that now includes indulging their wild theories. While taking part in Netflix’s Geeked Week event on Monday, Snyder was asked about the burgeoning fan theory that the characters in Army of the Dead are trapped in a time loop. The theory comes from Omari Hardwick’s Vanderohe noticing that a group of skeletons look exactly like the team pulling off a casino heist in the middle of a zombie apocalypse.

“It could be us in another timeline, and we’re caught in some infinite loop of fighting and dying, fighting and dying, fighting and dying,” he says. However, while there’s nothing in Army of the Dead‘s actual plot that suggests the story starts over again, Snyder conceded that the time loop theory “might be true” before adding the caveat of “Who knows?” Via The Wrap:

“There’s a lot of clues in the movie that would support that theory. For instance, you see in that sequence, you see that there’s some skeletons. in the vault there’s like a shot of each of them, and you see a shot of one of our characters, and they happen to be wearing like the same necklace or the same — it’s them. “When they actually get in the casino there’s a set of plans, and Scott says Tanaka had other teams in here before us. If you notice, the dead guys around that table are them again. So if you wanna play that game, it’s there to play.”

While the time loop theory is a fun wild goose for fans to chase, Army of the Dead has a pretty straight-forward ending that doesn’t suggest any sort of loop. That said, the ending does set up a sequel, which Netflix will probably be very interested in kick-starting as soon as possible thanks to the Snyder film bringing in a huge number of views.

(Via The Wrap)