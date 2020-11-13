Back in October, reports started coming in that Zack Snyder was filming reshoots for his long-awaited director’s cut of Justice League a.k.a The Snyder Cut. The whole thing seemed like a big endeavor. Not only was Ben Affleck coming back as Batman after swearing off the character in the press, but Jared Leto was making an equally surprising return as the Joker despite Warner Bros. leaving him behind by rolling out a solo movie starring Joaquin Phoenix. Later reports revealed that Joe Mangianello would be returning as Deathstroke, so again, it’d be fair to have the impression that Snyder was adding a significant amount of new footage to Justice League.

Not so much. In a new interview with Beyond the Trailer, Snyder revealed just how much footage from the reshoots would appear in the final project, and it’s a surprisingly low amount. We’re talking a number that will make you say, “That’s it?” Via Heroic Hollywood:

“I will say that in the end it’s going to probably be about four minutes or five minutes of additional photography for the entire movie. In the four hours that is Justice League, maybe four minutes.”

Four minutes. Maybe five! As Snyder notes, his director’s cut will be broken up into four one-hour installments, so again, learning that he’s only using four minutes of new footage (though he’s still probably got a lot left over from years ago) does raise questions about exactly what was shot. It also takes the cake for the most unexpected thing Snyder has said this week, which is pretty impressive given his recent admission that he still hopes to make a live-adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns despite already trying to do exactly that with Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. He already had a chance there, though who knows if he’ll see another one in the future.

(Via Beyond the Trailer)