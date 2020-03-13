Tom Holland Confirms Zendaya Will Return When ‘Spider-Man 3’ Begins Filming Soon

As Tom Holland continues to make the rounds promoting Pixar’s Onward, he’s once again dropping details about the third Spider-Man film, which will find Peter Parker still reeling from the events of Far From Home. In an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Holland not only revealed that shooting begins soon, but he also confirmed the return of a fan-favorite actress.

We will be shooting “Spider-Man 3” in July in Atlanta. As for me showing up in other Marvel movies, I’m not sure as to what they want me to do. And will Zendaya play Spider-Man’s girlfriend again? In “Spider-Man 3,” Zendaya will most definitely be in the film. As to the relationship between Peter and MJ, I’m not too sure what it will be.

If Holland’s information is correct — and we have no reason to believe it isn’t — the young actor is going to have a very busy couple of months. He recently confirmed that the long-delayed Uncharted movie starts shooting in April, which means he’ll leap straight from that movie to Spider-Man 3. Of course, those plans are all at the mercy of the coronavirus, so perhaps expect some jimmying with those dates.

As for the plot of the third Spidey film, Holland has been unusually tight-lipped, but he did have a very noticeable reaction when asked about future plans for the Sinister Six, specifically who may be the main villains. Nobody knows for sure. But what we do know is that Spider-Man 3 almost went a completely different direction. According to Holland, Sony was fully prepared to go it alone if it couldn’t reach an agreement with Marvel over sharing the webslinger’s billion-dollar box office hauls. Via Comic Book Movie:

“[The] future for Spider-Man was still very bright with Sony and we had a really, really wonderful idea how we could sort of transition into a Spider-Man without the MCU and Tom Rothman and Amy Pascal were really confidant that they were gonna do justice and make a film of the calibre that Spider-Man requires,” the Spider-Man 3 star tells MTV News.

Fortunately, Marvel and Sony worked things out, and in the process, opened up a vast Spider-verse that Holland can swing through whenever he’s not helping save the MCU from Murder Grimaces with magic space gloves. It happens.

(Via Philippine Daily Inquirer, Comic Book Movie)