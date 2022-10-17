There was a prompt going around Film Twitter over the weekend asking “what is the best 5 film streak of any filmmaker?” The top replies include James Cameron (The Terminator to True Lies), Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners to Blade Runner 2049), and David Cronenberg (Videodrome to Naked Lunch), but Luca Guadagnino deserves some love, too. His run begins with I Am Love, continues with A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria, and includes Bones & All, the cannibal love story starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet that’s supposed to be one of the best movies of 2022. That’s five winners in a row — six if include Challengers, which technically isn’t out yet, but it’s a “sexy comedy” starring Zendaya as a tennis player. So, I mean. Six for six.

“She’s wonderful,” Guadagnino told Variety about Zendaya. “I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good.” The Euphoria actress and her co-stars, including West Side Story actor Mike Faist, “spent like three months working very hard,” Guadagnino added. “Everybody – technically, athletically.”

The film, which Guadagnino described as a “sexy comedy,” follows Zendaya’s character as a love triangle develops while coaches her player-husband (Faist) for his big match against her ex and his childhood best friend, played by Josh O’Connor (The Crown).

Zendaya was out on the court working on her backhand at 5 a.m. like she’s Richie Tenenbaum. Meanwhile, all Chalamet had to do was pretend to eat some folks. I bet he didn’t hear the end of it on the Dune set.

(Via Variety)