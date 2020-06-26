Like her microwave-exploding co-star, Zoë Kravitz is stuck in London and waiting patiently for production to resume on The Batman. The pandemic threw a monkey-wrench into the highly-anticipated reboot from director Matt Reeves, which had barely gotten started before the whole world shut down. Naturally, Kravitz is excited to get back into the role of Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman), and she recently opened up about what it was like wearing the costume for the iconic character.

After talking to Variety‘s The Big Ticket podcast about her work as Rob in Hulu’s gender-swapping reboot of High Fidelity, which could land a few award nominations for Kravitz, the actress revealed what it was like suiting up as Catwoman for the first time on set and how the role carries a lot of expectation from not just fans, but her friends and family who can’t wait to see her portrayal of the classic hero-villain:

“It’s cool, man. It’s cool. I can’t say it wasn’t cool, but I’ve been really trying to not think too much about just what that character means to everybody else. Just because it can be distracting in the wrong way, especially when you’re trying to become someone else…. The script is phenomenal. The story’s really strong. I feel very clear on who Selena is and what she wants, and I’m trying to stay more focused on that.”

Kravitz also received words of encouragement from former Catwoman actresses Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, and Michelle Pfeiffer who personally hugged Kravitz not long after she got the part. “[They] sent really sweet, encouraging messages when that was announced. So I feel supported by my girls,” she told Variety.

