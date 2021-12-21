As The Batman gets closer to its March premiere, the cast and director Matt Reeves have been spilling details about the latest take on the Dark Knight that puts Robert Pattinson under the cowl. Taking over the role of Catwoman is Zoë Kravitz, who recently shared the unique fighting style that she brings to the iconic villain/hero.

While talking to Empire, Kravitz revealed that she studied the fighting style of actual cats and worked with her stunt coordinator to develop a more grounded combat approach that isn’t just a bunch of “impressive backflips” that wouldn’t make any sense for this version of Selina Kyle:

“We watched cats and lions and how they fight,” Kravitz tells Empire in the world-exclusive new The Batman issue, “and talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size, and Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement.”

The Batman catches up with Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne during his second year of fighting crime, but the film will act as sort of an origin story for Catwoman, who’s moving beyond just learning how to survive. “I think there’s a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I’m sure will be the femme fatale,” Kravitz told Empire.

(Via Empire Magazine)