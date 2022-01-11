The trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s latest film is here, the HBO Max high-tech thriller KIMI, starring Zoe Kravitz, named after an eerie, Siri-like bot who tracks and traces everybody’s moves. Kravitz stars as an agoraphobic tech worker who works from home reviewing sound clips. When she believes she overhears a crime taking place and is promptly brushed off by authorities, she has to take matters into her own hands. Rita Wilson also stars.

A unique blend of Hitchcock-inspired tropes with an updated tech element, KIMI takes place in Seattle during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many characters are shown wearing masks and working from home, a true sign of the post-COVID times. The thriller was written and produced by legendary screenwriter David Koepp, known for his budget thriller/action movies, like Jurassic Park and Mission Impossible.

Soderbergh is no stranger to HBO Max, having released the 2021 crime thriller No Sudden Move on the streaming service last summer. He is also slated to direct the newest Magic Mike movie, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, sometime this year. Kravitz also has a busy year lined up, as she appears in the highly anticipated Batman reboot, aptly titled The Batman, starring alongside Robert Pattinson.

KIMI is scheduled to be released exclusively on HBO Max on February 10th.