Zoe Kravitz didn’t get a ton of screentime in the first teaser for The Batman, the latest gritty reboot of the Caped Crusader, in which she plays the first Catwoman of color since Eartha Kitt on the ’60s TV show. (Though she fared better than Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Paul Dano’s The Riddler, both blink-and-miss and shrouded in shadows.) But even a few, incredibly dim images of her as Selina Kyle was enough to get people excited for more. Indeed, after the actress posted the teaser on her Instagram, she got a ton of high-profile congrats, including from her two dads.

Those, of course, would be her biological father, musician Lenny Kravtiz, and Jason Momoa, who married her mother, Lisa Bonet, in 2017, and is therefore her stepdad. Zoe’s father kept it short and sweet, writing, “I love you.” Momoa went a touch longer, saying, “love you i cant wait. so proud of you.”

It’s all very heartwarming, but it’s more than that: Now that Zoe is a member of the DCEU, that means she’s colleagues with her stepdad, who’s the franchise’s resident live-action Aquaman. Depending on how this iteration depicts Catwoman — is she a sympathetic villain and love interest à la Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns? A reformable loner à la Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises? Or is she a straight-up baddie à la Kitt? Or will she have some different relationship with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne? — maybe the two relatives will get to kick some butt together somewhere down the line.