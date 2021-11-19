As promised, HBO Max will soon deliver a Magic Mike-themed reality series, so hold onto your pants, or they’ll fall right off. Aptly titled Finding Magic Mike, the show hails from producers Steven Soderbergh and Channing Tatum, so maybe this will keep the latter from randomly busting out his moves in a gas station (not that this is a bad thing, obviously). This is a reality series in every sense of the word, apparently, since it zeroes in on a bunch of dudes who want to recapture their own mojo, so they go to a stripper bootcamp and let it all hang out.

From the looks of the above trailer, that’s exactly what they do. They’re also falling all over the place and just generally enjoying life, which is something that everyone should remember to do every now and then. Also, the audience members feel like as much of a cast as the actual contestants here, so it’s a good time for everyone involved. Tatum does not materialize in this trailer, but one expect guest judges aplenty, including Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, and Nicole Scherzinger. And maybe we’ll see some of Ginuwine’s “Pony,” too? There are no promises there, but remember, Jenna Dewan may have done it better. Here’s the official logline:

Ten regular guys who have “lost their magic” are put through the paces of a Magic Mike Live bootcamp, baring their souls – and more – as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines with one being crowned the real Magic Mike. The winner will pocket a cash prize.

Finding Magic Mike will make you sweat (maybe) on December 16.