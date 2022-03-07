Zoë Kravitz Says Was Told She Looked Too ‘Urban’ For ‘The Dark Knight’

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson are continuing their quest for world domination as they have been killing it during their press cycle for The Batman over the past few weeks. The two have such amazing chemistry, it’s kind of hard to imagine Catwoman and The Batman being played by anyone else in any other movie. But, in a recent interview, Kravitz mentioned this wasn’t the first time she had wanted a part in the DC universe — but she wasn’t even offered an audition because of her skin color.

The actress initially wanted a role in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy, but was told she looked too ‘urban.’

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind or a casting director’s assistant.” Kravtiz told The Guardian. “Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment”

Kravtiz went on to mention that she didn’t realize how much it affected her until years later. “Even though it’s sometimes hard to see that in the moment, usually a few years later, you’re like, ‘Okay, this is why this didn’t happen.'” Still, Kravtiz is receiving praise for her portrayal of Catwoman in Matt Reeve’s Batman film, which just proves that the best is yet to come for Kravitz.

In the same interview, Kravtiz said she received nothing but love from friends and fans when she was cast: “My phone was blowing up more than any birthday I’ve ever had.”