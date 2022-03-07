To prepare for his role as the Riddler in The Batman, Paul Dano covered himself in plastic wrap. This was a good idea for approximately one hour. Then, as the actor explained to Entertainment Weekly, “My head was just throbbing with heat. I went home that night, after the first full day in that, and I almost couldn’t sleep because I was scared of what was happening to my head. It was like compressed from the sweat and the heat and the lack of oxygen. It was a crazy feeling.” The costume department eventually found a mask that wouldn’t drive Dano insane and/or kill him, but that seems like a lot of effort when he could have thrown on a green question mark suit and achieve the same desired effect. Dano’s co-star Zoë Kravitz had a much better idea:

Zoë Kravitz claimed that she drank milk from a bowl to prepare for her role as Catwoman in The Batman. At one point in the conversation, [The Tonight Show host Jimmy] Fallon suggested the things he’d do to get into character if he was portraying the feline superhero. “I would study cats,” said Fallon, to which Kravitz responded: “I did that.” Next, the host suggested that, if he were getting ready to portray Catwoman, he’d “drink milk out of a bowl.” Kravitz confirmed: “I did that. I did!”

The High Fidelity actress may have been kidding, but she did really drink milk for a photoshoot in Wonderland magazine, as seen here:

The pics caught the attention of two former-Selina Kyle actresses, Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer, who left comments on Kravitz’s Instagram. “yasssssss!!! can’t wait… meow!” the Catwoman star wrote, while the Batman Returns legend replied with four emojis: heart, fire, praise hands, and clapping. Anne Hathaway is there in spirit.

I wonder if Kravitz went to the same cat school as Taylor Swift.

Ohh Zoë Kravitz wasn't joking about drinking milk like a cat to prepare for her role in #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/rqrOVUInTY — FILM DAZE (@filmdaze) March 5, 2022

photos of zoe kravitz drinking milk like a cat maybe god hasn’t abandoned us after all — lemáine (@lemaine_) March 6, 2022

while you were worring about whether or not batman is a socialist, i was thinking about zoe kravitz drinking milk out of a bowl like a cat — anna livia (@not_a_heather) March 5, 2022

thinking abt those pics of zoe kravitz drinking milk like a cat in a respectful and god honoring way — former 5sos stan (@propeerpressure) March 6, 2022

