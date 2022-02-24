Nearly a decade had passed since 2012’s Breaking Dawn: Part 2 officially ended The Twilight Saga‘s multiplex domination, and a lot has happened since then for Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. They’ve both gone onto star in other blockbuster projects and quieter awards fare, as with her Clouds of Sils Maria turn and now an Oscar nomination for Spencer. And Pattinson did that limousine-bound Cronenberg movie (Cosmopolis) before shining in movies like Good Time and The Lighthouse. Now, he’s freaking Batman. Who would have thought any of this was possible? Don’t be a hater.

Speaking of which, Zoe Kravitz technically does not count herself as a Twilight hater, but she didn’t pay much attention to it. While promoting The Batman (the two also attended the London premiere, above, with Pattinson wearing a roomy Jil Sander suit, and Kravitz in a Saint Laurent dress, both of which may have been in comic book homage), the Stephenie Meyer adaptations popped into conversation.

While speaking with PEOPLE on TikTok, Pattinson ribbed his co-star: “It’s not even cool to be a [Twilight] hater anymore. That’s so 2010.”

Yup, the destroyer of microwaves and master of reinvention has steadfastly remained loyal to the franchise that put him on the map. A few years ago while promoting High Life, he declared, “Whenever anyone says [‘Twilight’]’s their guilty pleasure, it’s like, ‘You say guilty, what you really mean is just pleasure.'” And I wanna see him watching Eclipse next to Kravitz now, just to see what she thinks of those CGI wolves.