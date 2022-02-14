Zoe Kravitz will make her debut as Catwoman alongside emo Batman Robert Pattinson next month, which has been a while in the making. But next up will be her highly-anticipated movie, Pussy Island, which will star her rumored boyfriend Channing Tatum.

Tatum plays a billionaire who woos a cocktail waitress named Frida into his inner circle, where things are darker than they appear. In a new interview with Elle, Kravitz mentions that she had not met Tatum before casting him, based solely on his work in Magic Mike. The two have now been rumored to be an item since last summer. “Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, I think he’s a feminist. You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”

Kravitz says she co-wrote movie with long-time friend E.T. Feigenbaum in 2017. “I started writing it pre–#MeToo, pre–Harvey [Weinstein]. Then the world started to have the conversation, so [the script] changed a lot. It became more about a power struggle and what that power struggle means. I rewrote it a million times. Now we’re like, ‘Holy shit. We’re doing this!'” The film begins production this summer.

As for the couple, who are often seen out and about but have yet to comment on the relationship, Kravtiz simply told Elle, “I’m happy.”