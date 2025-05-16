A little over three months removed from the release of his joint album with The Alchemist and Larry June, Life Is Beautiful, 2 Chainz has already begun rolling out his latest project, a short film called Red Clay. Naturally, he’s also recorded a soundtrack for it, consisting so far of two tracks: last week’s “ATL Experience” featuring The Isley Brothers, and today’s new release, “Sista Wives” featuring fellow ATLlien Lil Yachty.

Over a positively frantic Buddah Bless beat, the two rappers reel off some boastful raps full of the colorful flexes we’ve come to expect from both, with no choruses. All gas, no brakes. As for why it’s called “Sista Wives,” well, blame Yachty, who mutters, “Just because your friends hit it, don’t think that y’all sister wives,” in his laconic first verse. Meanwhile, an animated 2 Chainz dispenses his own unusual boasts, bragging, “Told my lawyer, ‘I’ma call you back, this my other lawyer,'” which is just objectively funny.

Red Clay, which Chainz co-wrote alongside veteran actor Omar Epps, premiered at the Atlanta Film Festival on May 3. It was directed by Christian Nolan Jones, who won best short film at the festival two years before. The story revolves around a teenager facing a challenging upbringing named Nook.

Watch 2 Chainz’s “Sista Wives” video featuring Lil Yachty above.