The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Aminé, Key Glock, and Quavo.
Even light weeks like this one have their gems. For reference, just check out Rico Nasty’s latest Lethal single, “Butterfly Kisses.”
Then, Samara Cyn dropped her own thoughtful single, “Bad Brain,” while on tour with Smino.
Meanwhile, the F1 soundtrackhttps://uproxx.com/music/samara-cyn-bad-brain/ paired Don Toliver and Doja Cat for the high-octane “Lose My Mind.”
Aminé continued the rollout for his album 13 Months Of Sunshine with the fittingly breezy “Vacay.”
And Quavo reunited with his late partner-in-rhyme Takeoff on “Dope Boy Phone.”
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending May 2, 2025.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
Benny The Butcher — Excelsior
Benny puts out music at a slower pace than many of his Buffalo-bred brethren, but the quality of his releases remains consistently high. Following up 2024’s Everybody Can’t Go, Benny touches down with a seven-track release of epic beats and muscular bars, with appearances from Boldy James and Styles P.
Boldy James & Real Bad Man — Conversational Pieces
You know what they say: “If it ain’t broke…” Boldy and RBM displayed sharp, complementary chemistry on their 2022 team-up Killing Nothing, so why not go back to the well? Boldly tends to shine the most when he links up with a single producer for a full project (just see last year’s The Bricktionary for proof), so you know Conversational Pieces brings out his best. Conway, Dreamcastmoe, and El-P put in helpful appearances, but it’s the Boldy show over Real Bad Man’s woozy, smoke-laden beats.
Key Glock — Glockaveli
Memphis stalwart Key Glock has been promoting Glockaveli for quite some time, and the final product does not disappoint. Surprisingly, Glock goes totally solo for the duration of the 18 tracks, but unsurprisingly, he lives up to the lofty ideal presented by the project’s title. While I might hesitate to compare him directly to the late, great Tupac, the revolutionary rap legend’s influence is clear, even with the stylistic, regional, and generational differences between the two MCs.
Le$ — Water Under The Bridge
Le$ is clearly on a mission to release an album a month in 2025; just 30 days after dropping Million Dolla Dreams (which itself arrived just about a month after Dollas & Sense), the Houston native follows up with another collection of dreamy, easy riding rap ruminations building on his habit for soul, funk, and the finer things in life.
Ro$ama — Orange Tape
Fans of BigXthaPlug, That Mexican OT, and Maxo Kream who feel that the Texas trio just hasn’t put out enough material of late (which, fair, but mighty greedy) will surely enjoy Ro$ama’s seven-song offering. BigX’s acolyte has plenty of potential, and a similar gift for boastful but introspective storytelling, sharing that same off-kilter self awareness.
Singles/Videos
1999 WRITE THE FUTURE — “Timeless” Feat. The Pharcyde
The title track from the four-song EP released today from the 88rising-backed production collective, “Timeless” is emblematic of the full project, which pairs LA alt-rap pioneers Pharcyde with an eye-opening collection of dynamic beats that give the old-school faves a whole new sound.
2 Chainz — “The ATL Experience” Feat. The Isley Brothers
Okay, here’s something that I wasn’t expecting but that I need more of ASAPtually. The Isleys are here more for atmosphere than anything, but what an atmosphere it is. 2 Chainz is on like his third or fourth career revival/evolution and as a big fan of his pairing with player talk purveyor Larry June earlier this year, I’d like to think the Bay Area boss rubbed off on him a little. I’m looking forward to more of the backpack rap-ification of 2 Chainz.
Bia — “We On Go”
Something different from the Beantown native, who has built a reputation for feel-good get-money anthems. Here, she’s got a little more edge, with a militant chant of a chorus, some aggressive bar work, and a synthesized rock guitar that makes this sound more like fight music than most of what she’s known for. A welcome swerve.
Connie Diiamond — “Letter To My Fans”
Directly addressing her supporters, Connie Diiamond opts for a more confessional approach on this single than the upbeat drill she’s known for. It’s an interesting direction for her to take, and the inspirational, gospel-inflected chorus promises even more artistic growth as the Bronx native looks to build her following.