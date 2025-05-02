The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Benny The Butcher — Excelsior Benny puts out music at a slower pace than many of his Buffalo-bred brethren, but the quality of his releases remains consistently high. Following up 2024’s Everybody Can’t Go, Benny touches down with a seven-track release of epic beats and muscular bars, with appearances from Boldy James and Styles P.

Boldy James & Real Bad Man — Conversational Pieces You know what they say: “If it ain’t broke…” Boldy and RBM displayed sharp, complementary chemistry on their 2022 team-up Killing Nothing, so why not go back to the well? Boldly tends to shine the most when he links up with a single producer for a full project (just see last year’s The Bricktionary for proof), so you know Conversational Pieces brings out his best. Conway, Dreamcastmoe, and El-P put in helpful appearances, but it’s the Boldy show over Real Bad Man’s woozy, smoke-laden beats. Key Glock — Glockaveli Memphis stalwart Key Glock has been promoting Glockaveli for quite some time, and the final product does not disappoint. Surprisingly, Glock goes totally solo for the duration of the 18 tracks, but unsurprisingly, he lives up to the lofty ideal presented by the project’s title. While I might hesitate to compare him directly to the late, great Tupac, the revolutionary rap legend’s influence is clear, even with the stylistic, regional, and generational differences between the two MCs.

Le$ — Water Under The Bridge Le$ is clearly on a mission to release an album a month in 2025; just 30 days after dropping Million Dolla Dreams (which itself arrived just about a month after Dollas & Sense), the Houston native follows up with another collection of dreamy, easy riding rap ruminations building on his habit for soul, funk, and the finer things in life. Ro$ama — Orange Tape Fans of BigXthaPlug, That Mexican OT, and Maxo Kream who feel that the Texas trio just hasn’t put out enough material of late (which, fair, but mighty greedy) will surely enjoy Ro$ama’s seven-song offering. BigX’s acolyte has plenty of potential, and a similar gift for boastful but introspective storytelling, sharing that same off-kilter self awareness. Singles/Videos

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE — “Timeless” Feat. The Pharcyde The title track from the four-song EP released today from the 88rising-backed production collective, “Timeless” is emblematic of the full project, which pairs LA alt-rap pioneers Pharcyde with an eye-opening collection of dynamic beats that give the old-school faves a whole new sound. 2 Chainz — “The ATL Experience” Feat. The Isley Brothers Okay, here’s something that I wasn’t expecting but that I need more of ASAPtually. The Isleys are here more for atmosphere than anything, but what an atmosphere it is. 2 Chainz is on like his third or fourth career revival/evolution and as a big fan of his pairing with player talk purveyor Larry June earlier this year, I’d like to think the Bay Area boss rubbed off on him a little. I’m looking forward to more of the backpack rap-ification of 2 Chainz.