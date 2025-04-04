Lil Yachty and Veeze are back together again. Last summer, they teamed up for “Sorry Not Sorry,” and now they have another new collaboration out, “Can’t Be Crete Boy.”

Like their previous link-up, this one also comes with a Lyrical Lemonade video. The stylized visual sees Veeze rapping his opening verse as the shot slowly zooms in, increasing the focus on Yachty dancing in the background, and when he’s more prominent in the frame, his first verse begins.

Veeze kicks off the first verse, “Breakin’ up happy homes, Chrome Heart made my coat / These n****s behavin’ when rappers around, they actin’ like Amber Rose / She a ho, so I couldn’t propose, give a f*ck if her name was Toast / Every day, I re-up on the dope, we gon’ drink us a cup with the fro.” Yachty also addresses folks he views as beneath him, rapping, “Ain’t f*ck with these n****s, I’m master, movin’ around like a bastard / Ain’t goin’ back and forth with no sucker-ass n**** who fill out FAFSA / First n**** tug on my chain, make an example, make a disaster / I like my hoes no face, no case, my b*tch straight out Nebraska.”

Watch the “Can’t Be Crete Boy” video above.