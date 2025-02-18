The WorldPride Music festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, so they’re going all out for the 2025 event, the lineup for which was just announced.

The poster is led by Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan. From there, there’s also RuPaul, Paris Hilton, Tinashe, Kim Petras, Zedd, Raye, Rita Ora, Grimes, Marina, Sofi Tukker, Galantis, Purple Disco Machine, Essel, Aluna, Anabel Englund, Anne Louise, Betty Who, Coco & Breezy, Crush Club, Dombresky presents Disco Dom, Hayla, Kaleena Zanders, Karsten Sollors, Leland + Friends, LP Giobbi, Matt Suave, Patrick Mason, Sasha Colby, Slayyyter, Spencer Brown, Trisha Paytas, and Ty Sunderland.

The two-day, 18+ event goes down on June 6 and 7 at Washington DC’s RFK Festival Grounds. Tickets are set to be made available soon, and in the meantime, there’s a waitlist on the festival website.

Sivan told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “I’m so excited to perform at WorldPride in DC. At a time when community is more important than ever, celebrating love and pride feels like a necessity. Pride is all about joy, resilience, and making unforgettable memories, and I’m excited to be a part of this year’s celebrations.”

Dreamland’s Jake Resnicow, the event’s producer, also says, “With legendary artists and our global community coming together, we’re creating an electrifying celebration that unites, uplifts, and amplifies LGBTQ+ voices like never before. Hosting this festival in our nation’s capital makes it even more powerful — it’s not just a party; it’s a global movement.”