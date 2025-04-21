Based on both parties ramped up legal actions, it appears Drake’s defamation lawsuit against UMG could head to trial. In case it does, Kendrick Lamar could find himself in front of a judge thanks to the lyrics featured in his Grammy Award-winning Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.” But Kendrick seems to be ready for his day in court should he be deposed.

During the opening night of his Grand National Tour, Kendrick Lamar recreated a sketch (viewable here) where he was forced to answer questions about the dates May 4, 2024, and February 9, 2025. Those dates so happen to line up with the release of “Not Like Us” and Kendrick’s Apple Music Superbowl Halftime Show performance–both of which were mentioned in Drake’s court filing. The clip could be perceived as Kendrick Lamar mocking Drake for moving a rap feud from the booth to the judicial system.

However, users online have theorized that the video is not just a jab at Drake but a reference to two other notable moments in hip-hop history. The first and most popular fan theory is Kendrick’s clip is also poked fun at Drake’s mentor and longtime friend Lil Wayne’s infamous 2012 court deposition.

The deposition was centered around Wayne’s legal action against Quincy Jones III for the way he was portrayed in the 2009 documentary The Carter.

Others claimed Kendrick Lamar was subtly paying homage to the late Tupac. In 1995, Tupac was deposed due to the lyrics of his songs.

Kendrick Lamar has said time and time again that everything he does has a deeper meaning. As for the exact meaning of the deposition sketch, at this time fans can only speculate.