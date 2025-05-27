Here Are The Winners Of The 2025 American Music Awards

The 2025 American Music Awards returned with a star-studded list of nominees, performers, and presenters, as well as a powerhouse host, Jennifer Lopez. While Kendrick Lamar led all nominees, with ten nominations, the night was anyone’s to take, with Post Malone nominated for eight awards, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey tied for seven each, and a whole bunch of both breakout stars and established vets competing for America’s votes in one of the only fan-voted award shows currently airing. You can check out the full list of winners below.
Artist Of The Year
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
New Artist Of The Year
Gracie Abrams
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
Album Of The Year
Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft
Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter
Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX — Brat
Gracie Abrams — The Secret of Us
Future & Metro Boomin — We Don’t Trust You
Kendrick Lamar — GNX
Post Malone — F-1 Trillion
Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet
Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department
Song Of The Year
Billie Eilish — “Birds of a Feather”
Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”
Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!”
Hozier — “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”
Collaboration Of The Year
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA — “Luther”
Marshmello & Kane Brown — “Miles on It”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”
Rosé & Bruno Mars — “APT.”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone — “Fortnight”
Social Song Of The Year
Doechii — “Anxiety”
Chappell Roan — “Hot To Go!”
Djo — “End of Beginning”
Lola Young — “Messy”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Tommy Richman — “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite Touring Artist
Billie Eilish
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Favorite Music Video
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”
Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”
Karol G — “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Benson Boone
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Album
Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft
Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Charli XCX — Brat
Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet
Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department
Favorite Pop Song
Billie Eilish — “Birds of a Feather”
Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”
Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”
Favorite Male Country Artist
Post Malone
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Shaboozey
Favorite Female Country Artist
Beyoncé
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Favorite Country Duo Or Group
Dan + Shay
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter
Jelly Roll — BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN
Megan Moroney — AM I OKAY?
Post Malone — F-1 Trillion
Shaboozey — Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going
Favorite Country Song
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”
Jelly Roll — “I Am Not Okay”
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph — “High Road”
Luke Combs — “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Eminem
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler The Creator
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Sexyy Red
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Eminem — The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin — We Don’t Trust You
Gunna — one of wun
Kendrick Lamar — GNX
Tyler The Creator — Chromakopia
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”
GloRilla — “TGIF”
GloRilla & Sexyy Red — “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA — “Luther”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
The Weeknd
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PartyNextDoor
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
SZA
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
Tyla
Favorite R&B Album
The Weeknd — Hurry Up Tomorrow
Bryson Tiller — Bryson Tiller
PartyNextDoor — PartyNextDoor 4 (P4)
PartyNextDoor & Drake — Some Sexy Songs 4 U
SZA — SOS Deluxe: LANA
Favorite R&B Song
SZA — “Saturn”
Chris Brown — “Residuals”
Muni Long — “Made For Me”
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti — “Timeless”
Tommy Richman — “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Favorite Female Latin Artist
Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
Favorite Latin Duo Or Group
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny — DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
Fuerza Regida — Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
Peso Pluma — ÉXODO
Rauw Alejandro — Cosa Nuestra
Tito Double P — INCÓMODO
Favorite Latin Song
Shakira — “Soltera”
Bad Bunny — “DtMF”
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj — “Gata Only”
Karol G — “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida — “Tu Boda”
Favorite Rock Artist
Twenty One Pilots
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Zach Bryan
Favorite Rock Album
Twenty One Pilots — Clancy
Hozier — Unreal Unearth: Unending
Koe Wetzel — 9 lives
The Marías — Submarine
Zach Bryan — The Great American Bar Scene
Favorite Rock Song
Linkin Park — “The Emptiness Machine”
Green Day — “Dilemma”
Hozier — “Too Sweet”
Myles Smith — “Stargazing”
Zach Bryan — “Pink Skies”
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
Lady Gaga
Charli XCX
David Guetta
John Summit
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Tyla
Asake
Rema
Tems
Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
RM
ATEEZ
Jimin
Rosé
Stray Kids