Here Are The Winners Of The 2025 American Music Awards

The 2025 American Music Awards returned with a star-studded list of nominees, performers, and presenters, as well as a powerhouse host, Jennifer Lopez. While Kendrick Lamar led all nominees, with ten nominations, the night was anyone’s to take, with Post Malone nominated for eight awards, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey tied for seven each, and a whole bunch of both breakout stars and established vets competing for America’s votes in one of the only fan-voted award shows currently airing. You can check out the full list of winners below.

Artist Of The Year Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan New Artist Of The Year Gracie Abrams

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album Of The Year Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft

Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter

Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX — Brat

Gracie Abrams — The Secret of Us

Future & Metro Boomin — We Don’t Trust You

Kendrick Lamar — GNX

Post Malone — F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet

Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department Song Of The Year Billie Eilish — “Birds of a Feather”

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”

Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!”

Hozier — “Too Sweet”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”

Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Collaboration Of The Year Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA — “Luther”

Marshmello & Kane Brown — “Miles on It”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”

Rosé & Bruno Mars — “APT.”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone — “Fortnight” Social Song Of The Year Doechii — “Anxiety”

Chappell Roan — “Hot To Go!”

Djo — “End of Beginning”

Lola Young — “Messy”

Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Tommy Richman — “Million Dollar Baby”

Favorite Touring Artist Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan Favorite Music Video Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”

Karol G — “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Favorite Male Pop Artist Bruno Mars

Benson Boone

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd Favorite Female Pop Artist Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Album Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft

Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX — Brat

Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet

Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department Favorite Pop Song Billie Eilish — “Birds of a Feather”

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”

Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Favorite Male Country Artist Post Malone

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shaboozey Favorite Female Country Artist Beyoncé

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Favorite Country Duo Or Group

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band Favorite Country Album Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter

Jelly Roll — BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN

Megan Moroney — AM I OKAY?

Post Malone — F-1 Trillion

Shaboozey — Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going

Favorite Country Song Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”

Jelly Roll — “I Am Not Okay”

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph — “High Road”

Luke Combs — “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist Eminem

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler The Creator

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist Megan Thee Stallion

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Sexyy Red Favorite Hip-Hop Album Eminem — The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin — We Don’t Trust You

Gunna — one of wun

Kendrick Lamar — GNX

Tyler The Creator — Chromakopia

Favorite Hip-Hop Song Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”

GloRilla — “TGIF”

GloRilla & Sexyy Red — “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA — “Luther” Favorite Male R&B Artist The Weeknd

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PartyNextDoor

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist SZA

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

Tyla Favorite R&B Album The Weeknd — Hurry Up Tomorrow

Bryson Tiller — Bryson Tiller

PartyNextDoor — PartyNextDoor 4 (P4)

PartyNextDoor & Drake — Some Sexy Songs 4 U

SZA — SOS Deluxe: LANA

Favorite R&B Song SZA — “Saturn”

Chris Brown — “Residuals”

Muni Long — “Made For Me”

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti — “Timeless”

Tommy Richman — “Million Dollar Baby” Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Favorite Female Latin Artist Becky G

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko Favorite Latin Duo Or Group Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Favorite Latin Album Bad Bunny — DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

Fuerza Regida — Dolido Pero No Arrepentido

Peso Pluma — ÉXODO

Rauw Alejandro — Cosa Nuestra

Tito Double P — INCÓMODO Favorite Latin Song Shakira — “Soltera”

Bad Bunny — “DtMF”

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj — “Gata Only”

Karol G — “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida — “Tu Boda”

Favorite Rock Artist Twenty One Pilots

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Zach Bryan Favorite Rock Album Twenty One Pilots — Clancy

Hozier — Unreal Unearth: Unending

Koe Wetzel — 9 lives

The Marías — Submarine

Zach Bryan — The Great American Bar Scene

Favorite Rock Song Linkin Park — “The Emptiness Machine”

Green Day — “Dilemma”

Hozier — “Too Sweet”

Myles Smith — “Stargazing”

Zach Bryan — “Pink Skies” Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist Lady Gaga

Charli XCX

David Guetta

John Summit

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack Favorite Afrobeats Artist Tyla

Asake

Rema

Tems

Wizkid