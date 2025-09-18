Ed Sheeran recently dismissed rumors that he was making a permanent move to the US, writing on Instagram, “Way easier to clear up stuff on here so here’s me setting record straight, coz there’s deffo a narrative press are trying to push that people wanna move out of UK for some reason. I’m not moving, I’m going on tour with my family and relocating to the continent I’m touring on, don’t wanna commute from London to San Diego obvz.”
As for that tour, it has now been officially announced: Today (September 18), Sheeran revealed a bunch of dates for a North American leg of the Loop Tour.
Shows run from June to November 2026. Fans can register for early access to tickets now. The artist pre-sale begins September 23 at 9 a.m. local time. The general on-sale follows on September 26 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Sheeran’s website.
Find the list of tour dates below.
Ed Sheeran’s 2026 Tour Dates: Loop Tour
06/13/2026 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
06/20/2026 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
06/25/2026 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
06/27/2026 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
07/04/2026 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
07/18/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
07/21/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
07/25/2026 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium
08/01/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
08/08/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
08/15/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
08/21/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/22/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/29/2026 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
09/04/2026 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/05/2026 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/19/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
09/25/2026 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/26/2026 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
10/03/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
10/10/2026 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
10/17/2026 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
10/24/2026 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
10/29/2026 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10/30/2026 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11/07/2026 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
Ed Sheeran’s Play Album Cover Artwork
Ed Sheeran’s Play Tracklist
1. “Opening”
2. “Sapphire”
3. “Azizam”
4. “Old Phone”
5. “Symmetry”
6. “Camera”
7. “In Other Words”
8. “A Little More”
9. “Slowly”
10. “Don’t Look Down”
11. “The Vow”
12. “For Always”
13. “Heaven”
Play is out now via Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.