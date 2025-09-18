Ed Sheeran recently dismissed rumors that he was making a permanent move to the US, writing on Instagram, “Way easier to clear up stuff on here so here’s me setting record straight, coz there’s deffo a narrative press are trying to push that people wanna move out of UK for some reason. I’m not moving, I’m going on tour with my family and relocating to the continent I’m touring on, don’t wanna commute from London to San Diego obvz.”

As for that tour, it has now been officially announced: Today (September 18), Sheeran revealed a bunch of dates for a North American leg of the Loop Tour.

Shows run from June to November 2026. Fans can register for early access to tickets now. The artist pre-sale begins September 23 at 9 a.m. local time. The general on-sale follows on September 26 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on Sheeran’s website.

Find the list of tour dates below.