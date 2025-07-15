Beyoncé And Kendrick Lamar Are Both Nominated For 2025 Emmy Awards

While Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are well known for their rather impressive collections of Grammy Awards (which grew by an Album of the Year and Record/Song of the Year awards, respectively), they are also surprisingly matched up against each other for a few of the same 2025 Emmy Awards.

Beyoncé’s Beyoncé Bowl and Kendrick’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show are both nominated for Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Variety Special (Live), and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. Meanwhile, Beyoncé Bowl is also nominated for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special and Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl show is nominated for Outstanding Music Direction. Interestingly enough, the specials actually share a choreographer: Compton native Charm La Donna, who has also done work with Dua Lipa, Rosalía, and Selena Gomez, winning an MTV Video Music Award for Rosalía, J Balvin and El Guincho’s “Con Altura” video.

Doechii’s Grammy performance is also nominated for Outstanding Choreography, while Beyoncé has an additional nomination for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special. Funnily enough, should Kendrick win Outstanding Variety Special over Beyoncé, her household will still get a statue; her husband Jay-Z is nominated for the Super Bowl halftime show as a producer.

The 77th Emmy Awards are scheduled for September 14 at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on CBS and Paramount Plus.