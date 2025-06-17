Back in 2013, SZA and Lizzo were in much different places than they are now. SZA was still self-releasing EPs and not yet a TDE artist, while Lizzo was still years away from her 2019 mainstream breakthrough. Pre-fame, though, the two managed to find each other and they’ve been friends ever since. In a new Interview conversation with Chappell Roan, SZA explained how their bond came to be.

After Roan asked SZA if she finds it easier to make friends now than in earlier in her life, and SZA responded, “Yesterday, I spoke to this girl, and she was talking about a new friend she made in Vegas. I couldn’t believe that she was out making new friends, because, while I love meeting new people, I’ve never tried to actively make a friend. It’s more so that I’m oddly drawn to this one person, and I can’t stop contacting them. And if they feel the same, then we be hanging out. But if I think about it consciously, I might even have a fear of making new friends. When I’m in a great mood, I’m hella personable. But at the same time, I don’t know. It’s weird.”

She continued:

“Me and Lizzo, we’ve been friends since, like, 2013, but it was very organic and very random. One day we were on the same tour, and I was like, ‘We’re about to drive out to Lake Michigan, do you want to come?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go.’ And then we just got drunk and hung out, and we kept doing that, and then our lives and careers progressed, and we kept talking and hanging out. The other day, I went over to her house. My tummy was hurting because I ate too much, and she gave me a muumuu, and we just laid in the yard and did nothing, and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is what the f*ck friendship is about.'”

Read the full interview here.