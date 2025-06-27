Alex Warren & Rosé Get Lost In Memories In Their ‘On My Mind’ Video

Two of pop music’s biggest breakout stars of the past year have joined forces to deliver an emotive duet. Alex Warren‘s “On My Mind” finds him paired with Rosé of Blackpink for a nostalgic ballad about being unable to let go after a breakup. “You showed up graceful and casually / Our love was what it had to be / You showed up like you’re still attached to me / Our love was what it had to be,” they sing.

The song’s high-concept video finds some pretty nifty ways to pair them in shots, even though it’s pretty clear they filmed their parts at different times. An early transition sees Warren peering into a dollhouse, and as the camera zooms in, we see Rosé inside; when the point of view changes to hers, we see Warren through the window, looking like a giant. The final shots use split screens of the two singers on opposite sides of a wall, as if they were neighbors in an apartment building with no fourth wall.

Warren’s had a big year to date; his single “Ordinary” became one of the few new songs to breakthrough all the way to the top of the Hot 100. Meanwhile, Rosé followed up the runaway success of “APT.” by announcing more Bruno Mars collaborations, as well as an appearance on the F1 soundtrack.

You can watch Alex Warren’s “On My Mind” video featuring Rosé above.