Lady Gaga Leads All Nominees As The 2025 MTV VMAs Are Announced

The nominations for the 2025 MTV VMAs have been announced, and Lady Gaga is this year’s leader, with 12 nominations including Artist of the Year, Best Album, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year.

Meanwhile, the next most-nominated artists are Bruno Mars, with 11 nominations, and Kendrick Lamar, with 10. Rosé and Sabrina Carpenter are tied behind them for eight each.

In addition to the usual categories, MTV has added Best Artist categories for country and pop, nominating Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen for the former. The nominees for Best Pop Artist include Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, Justin Bieber, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tate McRae.

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, September 7 at 8 PM ET on CBS, MTV, and Paramount Plus. Fan voting is open through September 5 at 6 PM ET at vote.mtv.com. See below for the full list of nominees.