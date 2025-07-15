Last year, quite the rumor about Bruno Mars made the rounds: Supposedly, he had amassed a whopping $50 million in gambling debt with MGM Resorts. MGM quickly refuted the rumor, but it’s been Mars himself who has kept the conversation alive by continually joking about the situation.

The latest example is an Instagram post from yesterday, of him joining Rosé on stage at a Blackpink concert for a surprise performance of “APT.” Mars captioned his post, “Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!”

Last August, Mars shared fan posts about his Lady Gaga collaboration “Die With A Smile,” suggesting that Gaga released the song to help Mars earn money to pay off his debt. Then, earlier this year, when Spotify announced that Mars had become the first artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners in the platform’s history, Mars joked, “KEEP STREAMING, I’ll be out of debt in no time.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Mars teamed up with Sexyy Red for “Fat Juicy & Wet,” which is, in his words, a “strip club anthem.” He and Gaga also reunited at the 2025 Grammys (where “Die With A Smile” had a couple nominations) to perform a cover of “California Dreamin,” most famously recorded by The Mamas & The Papas.