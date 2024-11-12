The 2025 nominees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame have been announced, and hip-hop is well represented thanks to nominations for Eminem and NWA. Five members of the latter are specifically up for induction: Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Ice Cube, MC Ren, and DJ Yella. Meanwhile, Janet Jackson is also included in the list of 26 nominees, as well as three members of The Doobie Brothers (Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, and Patrick Simmons), Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Crow, and Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. Of the 26 nominees, only six will be inducted into the Hall, which currently includes Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, and more.

According to Billboard, the list of nominees includes three Grammy winners: producers Dr. Dre, Narada Michael Walden, and Walter Afanasieff. Meanwhile, Crow, Eminem, Jackson, George Clinton, Mike Love, Steve Winwood, the Doobies, and NWA are all members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

A songwriter with a catalog of notable songs qualifies for induction 20 years after their first significant commercial release of a song. Eligible voting members have until midnight, December 22, to turn in their ballots. Each ballot can name up to three nominees in each of the two categories: Songwriters and Performing Songwriters. Billboard provided a full list, which you can see below: