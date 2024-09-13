Janet Jackson is one of the most esteemed performers in music history. Given just how often she’s taken the stage at this point in her career, though, it makes sense that she’s dealt with at least a handful of issues during a performance. One such instance arrived with terrible timing: Jackson once had a wardrobe malfunction while performing for the Queen of England.

In a British Vogue video shared yesterday (September 12), Jackson talks about some of her most iconic fashion choices from over the years. When she get to one look, she explained:

“Funny story about this outfit: I was performing for the Queen of England, and we were doing Rhythm Nation. Sure enough, as soon as I squatted, my pants split right in my booty crack. I couldn’t believe it happened. I thought, ‘Oh my god.’ And then I started feeling air back there, so I knew it had really happened [laughs]. And the whole time, it was fine until, no, you’re going to perform for the Queen of England. So I never turned my back to her, which, some of the choreography, I was supposed to. I just faced forward.”

Beyond that, the video offers a fun look at Jackson’s career through the lens of her clothes, so check it out above.