Eminem is the self-proclaimed Rap God, but Grammy Award-winning emcee’s acting abilities. Well, Adam Sandler surely hasn’t.

According to The Sun, Eminem is reunite with Sandler onscreen by way of Happy Gilmore‘s highly anticipated sequel. Although the extent of Eminem’s forthcoming appearance has been disclosed, the outlet claims Em will play “a comedic role, and he really had fun with it.”

An insider spoke with the platform about Eminem time on set, saying: “Em is a big fan of the original movie, and he was a total pleasure to work with. He was just super low-key, he didn’t have a big entourage, and was just an absolute delight.”

Given that filming has already begun, a source said Eminem shot his scenes in New Jersey on November 6. Last month, Kid Cudi confirmed being cast in the picture on Instagram, writing: “It’s been a long time dream of mine to work w Adam, he’s my favorite, and his movies and comedy made up my childhood. Another dream come true.”

Eminem hasn’t confirmed or denied his involved in the upcoming flick. But, this wouldn’t mark Eminem and Adam Sandler’s first time appearing in a film together. Back in 2009, the duo worked together for Funny People, which starred Sandler, Seth Rogen, Leslie Mann.