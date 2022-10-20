Fans at 21 Savage‘s Morehouse-Spelman homecoming concert were lucky — the rapper brought out none other than Drake to give their collaborative No. 1 song “Jimmy Cooks” its first-ever live performance.

“Along with OVO, I really live this 4L sh*t,” Drake said. “By the way, I didn’t get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage.” The crowd predictably went crazy, and everyone put their phones up to capture the moment.

After releasing Honestly, Nevermind earlier this year, Drake said he had more plans for 2022. “Me and Kenzo have a book coming out this year,” he said on his radio show on SiriusXM, Table For One. “Yeah, we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book. So I hope you guys tune into that, too, because that’s going to be some sh*t.” He continued, “I got another Scary Hours pack coming, too, in a little bit. Maybe not, like [laughs]… maybe not right now; I need you to just take this [Honestly, Nevermind] in right now. But I have a Scary Hours, I’m gonna slap some head tops off with a Scary Hours pack.”

Watch his performance with 21 Savage above.