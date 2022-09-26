Rolling Loud has become the unofficial festival home for a number of rappers who are regulars on its roster. Its most recent event in New York featured mainstays like ASAP Rocky and Future. However, there is now one Rolling Loud regular who intends to cut ties with the long-running traveling festival. 21 Savage, who was billed to perform at Rolling Loud New York this weekend but did not take the stage ahead of Future as planned, pronounced via Twitter, “Rolling Loud will never get a show out of me ever again.”

Rolling loud will never get a show out of me ever again — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) September 25, 2022

According to XXL via attendees on Twitter, other artists who were unable to perform included Big Sean and Ski Mask The Slump God. Although the festival did not officially reveal why so many sets were canceled, concertgoers complained of late arrivals throughout the weekend. According to one user, Rolling Loud organizers told fans, “Don’t be mad at us! Be mad at the artists being late.”

21 Savage won’t be performing his set at Rolling Loud because he’s late. They’re hoping he’ll perform with Future. “Don’t be mad at us! Be mad at the artists being late” — Luck (@Quierra_Luck) September 25, 2022

Rolling Loud certainly wouldn’t be the first festival affected by late artist arrivals and other logistical issues. Many festivals are still working out the kinks from COVID-19-imposed hiatuses even two years later because of the wide-reaching effects of the live entertainment shutdown. Meanwhile, those artists who did get to perform found that they were in for a bumpy ride; while Nicki Minaj and Playboi Carti impressed with special guests, ASAP Rocky had to cut his set short and found himself facing an uncomfortable mosh pit mishap.