Drake and 21 Savage’s new album Her Loss is out now and Megan Thee Stallion is not happy; On “Circo Loco,” Drake appears to accuse Meg of lying about being shot by Tory Lanez, as he says (via Genius), “This b*tch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

Meg took to Twitter to respond, writing in part, “Stop using my shooting for clout b*tch ass N****s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

It turns out “Circo Loco” actually isn’t the only nod to Meg on Her Loss: On opening cut “Rich Flex,” 21 Savage interpolates Meg’s hit “Savage” with the lyric, “I’m a savage / smack her booty in Magic / I’ll slap a p*ssy n**** with a ratchet.” In fact, Megan actually has a songwriting credit on the track, as do “Savage” co-writers J. White Did It and Bobby Sessions.

Listen to “Rich Flex” above.

