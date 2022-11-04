Music

Drake’s Controversial ‘Circo Loco’ Lyric Actually Isn’t The Only Megan Thee Stallion Reference On ‘Her Loss’

TwitterMusic News Editor

Drake and 21 Savage’s new album Her Loss is out now and Megan Thee Stallion is not happy; On “Circo Loco,” Drake appears to accuse Meg of lying about being shot by Tory Lanez, as he says (via Genius), “This b*tch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

Meg took to Twitter to respond, writing in part, “Stop using my shooting for clout b*tch ass N****s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

It turns out “Circo Loco” actually isn’t the only nod to Meg on Her Loss: On opening cut “Rich Flex,” 21 Savage interpolates Meg’s hit “Savage” with the lyric, “I’m a savage / smack her booty in Magic / I’ll slap a p*ssy n**** with a ratchet.” In fact, Megan actually has a songwriting credit on the track, as do “Savage” co-writers J. White Did It and Bobby Sessions.

Listen to “Rich Flex” above.

Her Loss is out now via OVO Sound. Get it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
DVSN Is Working On Their Karma And You Should Too
by: InstagramTwitter
×