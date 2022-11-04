Drake and 21 Savage‘s comprehensive rollout of their collaborative album, Her Loss continues. Following a fake promo for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts series, as well as an imagined Vogue cover, Drake has taken to Instagram to continue promoting the upcoming project.

His latest comes by way of a series of bizarre Instagram stories, in which he posted screencaps of anime porn. At the time of writing, the hentai screenshots were still up on his story, and fans immediately caught wind. You can see one of the NSFW stories here (if you must).

In other porn-related Drake news, one of the questions Howard Stern asked in one of the pieces of fake promo the duo has shared was in regard to Drake’s favorite category of porn. He answered, praising women performing oral sex on men.

“Top,” Drake said. “[The] highest tier of top givers. That’s really what I’m consistently on a daily basis tuned into. Those are like the real superstars.”

Of all of the promo the two have done ahead of the album, Drake’s Instagram stories appear to be the most polarizing.

“Why is Drake posting Hentai on his IG Story… YOU HAVE AN ALBUM COMING OUT IN 3 HOURS CAN WE BE SERIOUS???,” said one Twitter user.

Her Loss is out 11/4 via Republic and Epic.