Drake and 21 Savage‘s much-anticipated collaborative album, Her Loss, is finally here. Over the course of the album, the two entice listeners with their undeniable chemistry as they deliver fiery bars over quickly-switching beats. In one of the album’s tracks, “Major Distribution,” the two take time to brag about their respective streams and sales.

On Drake’s verse, he aligns himself with Latin superstar Bad Bunny, noting that his music is doing “Bad Bunny numbers, it’s a robbery / 500 million just for Aubrey.”

21 matches Drizzy’s braggadocious energy on his verse, shouting out British boy band One Direction in the process. He mentions that he’s doing “Harry Styles numbers, it’s a robbery / My [people] go insane (or goin’ Zayn), and catch a body.”

This isn’t the only reference to the UK that 21 Savage, who lived in the UK until he was seven years old, has made today. Today, in a faux interview with Howard Stern, 21 said, “I might be the greatest rapper from my country.” Fans noticed as a result of this self-proclamation, fellow UK rapper Slick Rick began trending on Twitter.

“21 Savage trolling saying he was the best ever rapper out of the UK has Slick Rick trending,” said one Twitter user. “That’s dope.”

Check out “Major Distribution” above.

Her Loss is out now via OVO and Republic. Stream it here.