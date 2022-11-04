A few hours ago, Drake and 21 Savage dropped what will likely go down as one of the year’s biggest releases: Her Loss, their new collaborative album. The immediate primary takeaway from the album comes from “Circo Loco,” on which Drake seemingly throws shade at Megan Thee Stallion in regards to Tory Lanez allegedly shooting her.

The lyric in question, as seen on Genius, reads, “This b*tch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the verse, Drake says, “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough / Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough,” an apparent nod to Meg graduating from Texas Southern University in 2021.

About an hour after the album dropped, Meg shared her thoughts. She started by indicating that she didn’t think the lyric was actually about her. She tweeted, “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N****s nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT B*TCH keep sucking my p*ssy.” A Twitter user then pointed out, “he said stallion tho so technically he did say your name,” to which Meg responded, “A stallion is slang for a TALL THICK WOMAN.”

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

A stallion is slang for a TALL THICK WOMAN https://t.co/HQr2mT6vR3 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

A couple minutes later, though, Megan seemingly had a change of heart, continuing, “Stop using my shooting for clout b*tch ass N****s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.” She added, “And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N**** that SHOT A FEMALE.” Meg then concluded, “People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f*ck it bye.”

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Neither Drake nor 21 Savage have yet to publicly address the song or Meg’s reaction to it.

Her Loss is out now via OVO Sound. Get it here.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.