Bad Bunny is continuing to dominate awards season. With the People’s Choice Awards nominations announced today (October 26), the Puerto Rican superstar was revealed to be this year’s most-nominated artist.

Among the music categories at the People’s Choice Awards, Bad Bunny leads with seven nominations. He’s followed by Harry Styles who earned six nominations. Thanks to the success of his album Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny is represented in all the top music categories.

Bad Bunny’s nominations include Male Artist Of The Year, where he faces Styles, and Album Of The Year. His global hit “Me Porto Bonito” featuring Chencho Corleone is nominated for Song Of The Year while “Party” with Rauw Alejandro is up for Collaboration Of The Year. Bad Bunny’s sell-out World’s Hottest Tour is nominated for Tour Of The Year.

In the Latin Artist Of The Year category, Bad Bunny is up against Alejandro, Karol G, Becky G, and Shakira. Additional nominees in the category include Spanish pop star Rosalía, Sebastián Yatra, and Anitta.

This year, the PCAs will be hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson for a second time in a row. Fans can now vote for their favorite nominees here. The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air live from Santa Monica on E! and NBC on December 9.