2hollis’ ‘Flash’ Video Is A Bright Blast Of Glitchy Energy

EDM performer 2hollis dropped his fourth album, Star, earlier this year, and today, has dropped the video for one of its tracks, “Flash.” The video, directed by Noah Dillon, lives up to the song’s title, strobing its way through one of his performances. The visual also makes reference to his insistence that he’ll be a star with a short vignette about a group of children with painted faces, one of whom removes his facepaint and runs away.

“Flash” follows “Style,” the second single from the album, and “Afraid,” the first. 2hollis will take the album on tour beginning in September; you can see the dates below.

Watch the “Flash” video above.