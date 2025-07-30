2hollis’ ‘Flash’ Video Is A Bright Blast Of Glitchy Energy

EDM performer 2hollis dropped his fourth album, Star, earlier this year, and today, has dropped the video for one of its tracks, “Flash.” The video, directed by Noah Dillon, lives up to the song’s title, strobing its way through one of his performances. The visual also makes reference to his insistence that he’ll be a star with a short vignette about a group of children with painted faces, one of whom removes his facepaint and runs away.
“Flash” follows “Style,” the second single from the album, and “Afraid,” the first. 2hollis will take the album on tour beginning in September; you can see the dates below.
Watch the “Flash” video above.
2hollis Tour Dates
9/19/2025 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego
9/20/2025 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
9/21/2025 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
9/26/2025 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
9/27/2025 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
9/28/2025 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/1/2025 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/3/2025 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
10/4/2025 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/6/2025 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/7/2025 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/8/2025 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/9/2025 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/11/2025 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/12/2025 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/14/2025 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/15/2025 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/16/2025 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/19/2025 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/21/2025 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10/22/2025 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
10/23/2025 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/24/2025 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
Star is out now via Interscope. You can find more info here.