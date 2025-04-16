2hollis Shares The Dates For His Upcoming ‘Star’ Headlining Tour

21-year-old genre experimentalist 2hollis has announced the dates for the North American tour promoting his new debut album, Star. After touring with Atlanta breakout artist Ken Carson in 2024, and giving a mini-tour in January, 2hollis is set to headline 24 dates after the summer festival season, including two nights in New York at Terminal 5 performing songs like “Afraid” and “Style.”

Tickets for the tour go on-sale on Friday, April 18th at 10AM local time. You can find more info here. You can see the dates below.

2hollis’ new album Star is out now via Interscope. You can find more info here.

9/19/2025 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego

9/20/2025 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

9/21/2025 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

9/26/2025 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

9/27/2025 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

9/28/2025 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/1/2025 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/3/2025 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

10/4/2025 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/6/2025 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/7/2025 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

10/8/2025 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/9/2025 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/11/2025 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/12/2025 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/14/2025 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/15/2025 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/16/2025 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/19/2025 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/21/2025 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/22/2025 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/23/2025 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/24/2025 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre