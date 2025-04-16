2hollis Shares The Dates For His Upcoming ‘Star’ Headlining Tour

21-year-old genre experimentalist 2hollis has announced the dates for the North American tour promoting his new debut album, Star. After touring with Atlanta breakout artist Ken Carson in 2024, and giving a mini-tour in January, 2hollis is set to headline 24 dates after the summer festival season, including two nights in New York at Terminal 5 performing songs like “Afraid” and “Style.”
Tickets for the tour go on-sale on Friday, April 18th at 10AM local time. You can find more info here. You can see the dates below.
2hollis’ new album Star is out now via Interscope. You can find more info here.
9/19/2025 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego
9/20/2025 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
9/21/2025 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
9/26/2025 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
9/27/2025 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
9/28/2025 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/1/2025 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/3/2025 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
10/4/2025 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/6/2025 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
10/7/2025 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
10/8/2025 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/9/2025 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/11/2025 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/12/2025 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/14/2025 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/15/2025 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/16/2025 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/19/2025 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/21/2025 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10/22/2025 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
10/23/2025 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/24/2025 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre