In a way, SpongeBob SquarePants is a show with its foundation built on trivia. The very first episode starts with the iconic theme song, which opens by asking a question the show has asked hundreds of times since its 1999 debut: “Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?” The answer to that one is easy (SpongeBob SquarePants!), but 2KBaby has proven that his SpongeBob knowledge goes well beyond the basics like that.

Uproxx and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run are teaming up to present “Rapid Fire,” in which the rapper has a progressively decreasing amount of time to answer questions about the show. The first question was the aforementioned one, which 2KBaby obviously nails. From there, he only gets stumped a couple of times, like when he misattributed a Patrick Star quote to Sandy Cheeks. In his defense, though, the line in question was an uncharacteristically intelligent-sounding one from Patrick, and since Sandy has flexed her smarts by doing things like launching a rocket to the moon and outwitting an Alaskan bull worm, 2KBaby’s mistake is an understandable one.

He also answered some questions about Sponge On The Run, the latest SpongeBob movie (which comes out on March 4 on Paramount+). In the film, which departs from the TV show in its 3D-animated visual style, SpongeBob tries to reunite with Gary after his beloved pet snail was kidnapped.

Watch 2KBaby answer SpongeBob trivia above and play along to see who between you and the rapper has a deeper understanding of Bikini Bottom and its inhabitants.

2KBaby is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.